Blue Cheese Vs Gorgonzola: Here's The Difference

Love it or hate it, blue cheese never leaves you indifferent. Often underappreciated, it's one of those things that has the world divided, just like cilantro or pineapple on a pizza. But it probably never even crossed your mind that blue cheese and Gorgonzola are two different cheeses. You might have been so sure they were the same that you would've laughed off anyone who said otherwise. But hey, look, you're not that far away from the truth. However, it gets a little technical: Gorgonzola is, in fact, a type of blue cheese (no doubt there), but that doesn't go both ways because not every blue cheese qualifies as Gorgonzola.

And while Gorgonzola may seem like one of the best substitutes for Roquefort or a creamy and nutty Stilton (any of which could be the unexpected ingredient that gives peanut butter sandwiches a fancy twist), it doesn't quite have the same traits as them. They might work interchangeably in certain recipes, but eating them fresh is a whole different story when you take into account their texture, flavor, aroma, intensity, and ultimately their place of origin. And let's not forget the hit Gorgonzola could take on your wallet.