Fast Food Pizza, Ranked Worst To Best

Some things in life never change. Inarguably, death and taxes will be with us forever, or at least until the sun blows up into a red giant and consumes the earth. It's also unlikely people will stop loving pepperoni or grabbing slices of pizza at Costco. These are just realities, folks, much like the reality that when you're really, really tired and sick of everything on Friday night, you're going to order fast-food pizza.

But which fast-food pizza? That's the question and one that my family and I set out a few months ago to answer definitively. Heretofore, the four of us — one husband, one small boy, one small girl, and one writer — had been diehard Domino's fans, so we were dubious that any other pizza could be as good. As it turned out, we weren't really wrong, but we weren't totally right, either.

Coming to this conclusion was a long journey. It required trying six or seven pizzas at all four of the major American pizza chains: Domino's, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, and Pizza Hut. After trying everything that one joint had to offer, we moved on to the next; and after trying all four, we were finally ready to rank them head-to-head, like some kind of giant, cheesy cage match. The results might surprise you.