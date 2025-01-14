10 Different Types Of Pizza And How They're Made

The average pizza delivery menu offers a number of different styles: hand-tossed, pan pizza, New York style, cracker crust, and so on. When you go to a restaurant, however, it's a whole new world ... and we can definitely agree that restaurant pizza is better than delivery. But how do you replicate those nuances at home, especially when there are so many types to choose from?

There are a few issues here. First, there's the fact that some pizza styles just sound too fancy to make yourself: Sicilian, New York style, Roman, Neapolitan ... how is a regular person supposed to concoct such delicacies? And then there's the fact that good old 'za is just downright confusing, with different styles boasting overlapping traits. That's because pizza is a bit of a minefield, says Blaine Parker, author and creator of Free the Pizza: "A lot of myth and emotion are tied up in this subject. We're talking a madness and mashup of evolution, purpose, intent, regionalism, and mythology." Breaking it down to its foundations, Scott Wiener of Scott's Pizza Tours in New York City says: "Pizza isn't a recipe, it's a format. So the only truly essential elements of the dish are that it's a yeasted dough that's stretched, topped, and baked."

That said, it's important to understand those differences in order to replicate them with as much fidelity as possible given the constraints of the home kitchen. On the assumption that there is at least some method to the madness, I sat down with the pizza experts to find out what's what.