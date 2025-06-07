10 Kitchen Decor Tips From Ree Drummond We Can't Get Enough Of

The struggle can be real when trying to decorate your kitchen, especially since trends seem to change on a dime with increasing frequency. But have no fear because if there's one person who knows her way around a kitchen and its decor, it's Ree Drummond. Better known as The Pioneer Woman, Drummond has been sharing her cooking, recipes, and life with fans for nearly 20 years whether through her website, cookbooks, or Food Network show. Today, she has multiple product lines at Walmart that help at-home chefs make the most of their meals. While we may know her best for the delicious comfort meals she shares, she's also positioned herself as a bonafide lifestyle expert, and that includes how to decorate your kitchen.

Over the years she's shared insights into her personal style — farm chic, of course — but her advice to fans has always leaned toward classic and, most certainly, functional. It can be difficult to find your own personal style, but if you're in the mood to liven up your kitchen, or make a few subtle changes, join us in exploring 10 kitchen decor tips straight from The Pioneer Woman to try out in your humble abode.