18 Kitchen Upgrades You Can Make Without Any Renovations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us spend a lot of time in the kitchen. If you're like most home chefs, you're all ears when it comes to every life-changing kitchen hack (or even just a hot tip), but it often seems as though you can't upgrade your current setup without breaking the bank. That, however, isn't the case.

"The notion that a kitchen transformation must come with a contractor, dust masks, and a five-figure price tag is a pervasive one — and it's simply untrue," says Rachel Blindauer, principal interior designer at Rachel Blindauer. "I've seen some of the most compelling kitchen refreshes unfold with a thoughtful eye, a weekend of effort, and a few intentional purchases." True transformation isn't about demolition, she says, but rather detail.

"So much of the conversation around kitchens is dominated by high-budget transformations," agrees Priya Vij, founder of Hapny Home, citing big purchases such as custom cabinetry, stone slabs, and high-end appliances. "There's also a common idea that unless you're redoing everything, it's not worth doing at all, which couldn't be further from the truth!" A prettier, more functional kitchen can begin with tiny tweaks that cost little to nothing. Here are 18 renovation-free ideas to get you started.