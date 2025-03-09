What Type Of Stone Should You Use For Kitchen Countertops?

In most kitchens, the countertops are a high-traffic area. On any given day, they'll see food and drink spills, utensil scrapes, heavy bags, and hot pans. At the same time, countertops take up a lot of visual real estate, and the color and material you choose contribute in large part to the style of your kitchen. But that choice isn't an easy one. There are a lot of different materials suited to countertops (laminate, butcher block, tile, concrete, stone, delicate glass countertops — the list goes on), and even if you've narrowed it down to the beauty and functionality of stone countertops, you have to find the type of stone that will best fit your kitchen's needs.

Truly, that is the crux of this choice. From granite to marble to everything in between, each type of stone will have its benefits and its downsides — so when you're deciding which stone to use for kitchen countertops, you have to balance your desires, your demands, and your budget. Consider the cost of the material itself and its potential installation. Make sure the stone and its available colors work well with the rest of your kitchen. Depending on how often you'll be using the countertops and the way they'll be used (like, how frequently you'll have to remove pesky ketchup stains), decide whether their durability and maintenance will live up to your lifestyle. But once you have the stone that checks the most important boxes, your new kitchen can start to come to life.