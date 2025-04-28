Ree Drummond's Favorite 'Lifelong Comfort Meal' Is A Simple Chicken Dish Full Of Flavor

Traditional cashew chicken is garlicky, crunchy, and sweet — ultra flavorful but not spicy. It is often served over rice or alongside noodles, and paired with broccoli, edamame, or bell peppers, the latter being Ree Drummond's choice. Other than the veggie pick (she goes for the green peppers, by the way), what makes the Pioneer Woman's version of her favorite dish special? As she demonstrated in a Food Network cooking clip posted to Facebook, most of the distinctions are in the ingredients list. She exclusively uses chicken thighs, which are more flavorful than chicken breasts; as a bonus tip from Drummond herself, go for the boneless variety. She also substitutes sherry for the more traditional Chinese Shaoxing wine, because it reminds her of the '70s. And hey — isn't nostalgia the point of comfort food, anyway?

If you have a nut allergy and you're looking for a new comfort meal you can try without breaking out in hives, don't worry: The Pioneer Woman has plenty of other near and dear, more allergy-friendly comfort foods, from scientifically soothing chicken noodle soup to chicken pot pie. However, you can also whip up some cashew chicken minus the nuts, and it will still be delicious. According to St. Louis Magazine, plenty of customers ordered it that way at Leong's Tea House in Springfield, Missouri, where owner and WWII veteran David Leong invented the dish.