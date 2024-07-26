The Crucial Tips You Need For Restaurant-Worthy Bucatini Pasta

If you're still working on memorizing your pasta shapes, bucatini is perhaps a less common but no less appetizing pasta. Bucatini noodles are long enough that they resemble spaghetti, but they've also got holes running through their center like penne or macaroni. It may not seem like much, but that hole does change how you should prepare the pasta, and there are specific strategies for perfecting a bucatini dish.

Chowhound exclusively spoke with Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri and the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio about his strategies for working with bucatini pasta dishes, and he emphasizes the sauce: "I always want to make sure that my sauce is not runny. It shouldn't be overly thick, but there's a great balance that can easily be achieved when preparing a sauce for bucatini." This is because of that hole in the center of bucatini, where sauce tends to build up — this is a good thing, and you want a good homemade pasta sauce to coat both the inside and outside of the pasta. Sauce that isn't too runny or thick builds up more evenly.

