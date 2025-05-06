The Common Mistake That Makes Your Kitchen Look Small

As children, we didn't understand why our caregivers might've gotten frustrated when we ran through the kitchen while they were cooking. It's all too clear as an adult: There's nothing worse than feeling constricted in your own kitchen. Cooking a meal requires a lot of heat, sharp metal tools, and space to move and think. You also need to be able to see what you're doing. There's a simple (but often overlooked) detail when designing your kitchen that makes it feel extra-small: Poor lighting, which can distort your perception of your kitchen.

Everything we see is light, and how it interacts with physical surfaces influences how we perceive the color and texture of walls, floors, and furniture. Dim, cool lighting in a white tile kitchen might feel like something out of a "Saw" film, while bright, warm lighting in the same room can make it feel like a breathable and relaxed workspace. However, warm lighting could yellow a blue kitchen with wooden floors, turning it dull and cramped. As a general rule of thumb, match the light and paint temperatures. Light with a white tint matches cool tones such as blue, purple, and green while light with a yellow tint matches warm tones such as yellow, orange, and red. Clashing temperatures create disharmony and look unnatural in sunlight, and people tend to prefer natural sunlight or bulbs that mimic the effect.