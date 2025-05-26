The Convenient Vintage Kitchen Design Trend We Want To See Revived ASAP
Kitchen design trends move at a blink-and-you'll miss it speed, with everything from paint colors to stone choices for countertops cycling in and out. One fad isn't a newcomer at all — it's a historical kitchen trend we think is due for a comeback. We're talking about open shelving, a vintage aesthetic that was popular in the mid-century era, as well as in much-older kitchens, before modern, continuous cabinetry was commonplace.
Kitchens in the 1960s well into the '70s and '80s often used open shelving — full walls or as accent pieces — or minimalist floating shelf units — a byproduct of the sleek, clean-line look that became all the rage in the '60s. Open, doorless shelves were commonly used as stylistic accents to a section of kitchen cabinetry. They also acted as physical dividers, serving as a kitchen "wall," or delineating the kitchen from a dining area.
In today's kitchens, built-in cabinetry with doors are the norm, but for much of history, open shelving would've been not just the common, but the only, option. The now-standard integrated kitchen cabinetry is a relative newcomer, only emerging in the 1930s. Home cooks throughout history stored food and kitchenware on simple wall-mounted shelves and standalone cupboards. By the midcentury era, the once-utilitarian storage choice of open shelves became a stylistic one, with homeowners choosing to put dishware and knickknacks on full display in sleek, modular shelving units or floating divider shelves.
Embrace the vintage trend entirely, or give a nod to the look
This vintage trend is a timeless one if you ask us (which can't always be said of retro kitchen trends — looking at you, dated tiled counters). Modern homeowners can take cues from kitchens of the past and use open shelving to proudly show off favorite glassware, colorful serving dishes, and collectibles — like perhaps that vintage Pyrex collection. Open shelves can also help open up a smaller kitchen, without dark or heavy cabinetry weighing down the space. On the other hand, open shelves expose those mismatched glasses and less-than-aesthetic items you may not want to display, so you may either want to give your shelves a bit of a styling or just embrace the whimsical, imperfect look.
For the average homeowners, despite what the social media cycle or HGTV designers tout, it isn't realistic or affordable to regularly overhaul our entire kitchens. But for those on a tight budget, renting, or both, it's still possible to integrate some of the open shelving look into the kitchen you already have. While many MCM vintage kitchens were built with a full wall of floating shelves or modern, modular floating units, you can still pay homage to the look with little more than a screwdriver. Simply remove the doors from one or two "accent" cabinets to show off your favorite kitchenware and give a subtle nod to the vintage, open shelf look in your modern kitchen.