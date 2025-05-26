The Convenient Vintage Kitchen Design Trend We Want To See Revived ASAP

Kitchen design trends move at a blink-and-you'll miss it speed, with everything from paint colors to stone choices for countertops cycling in and out. One fad isn't a newcomer at all — it's a historical kitchen trend we think is due for a comeback. We're talking about open shelving, a vintage aesthetic that was popular in the mid-century era, as well as in much-older kitchens, before modern, continuous cabinetry was commonplace.

Kitchens in the 1960s well into the '70s and '80s often used open shelving — full walls or as accent pieces — or minimalist floating shelf units — a byproduct of the sleek, clean-line look that became all the rage in the '60s. Open, doorless shelves were commonly used as stylistic accents to a section of kitchen cabinetry. They also acted as physical dividers, serving as a kitchen "wall," or delineating the kitchen from a dining area.

In today's kitchens, built-in cabinetry with doors are the norm, but for much of history, open shelving would've been not just the common, but the only, option. The now-standard integrated kitchen cabinetry is a relative newcomer, only emerging in the 1930s. Home cooks throughout history stored food and kitchenware on simple wall-mounted shelves and standalone cupboards. By the midcentury era, the once-utilitarian storage choice of open shelves became a stylistic one, with homeowners choosing to put dishware and knickknacks on full display in sleek, modular shelving units or floating divider shelves.