Duchess potatoes, or pommes duchesse, are a classic side dish from France. They are essentially a fancy way to upgrade mashed potatoes. The dish calls for boiling and mashing potatoes before folding in heavy cream and egg yolks. The mixture is then put into a piping bag fitted with a star tip, and piped in swirly little mounds that almost resemble roses. The final step entails brushing the piped potatoes with butter and baking them to give the spuds a golden brown edge.

The dish has an illustrious history dating back to the early 1800s. It's likely the name was chosen not to honor a specific noblewoman, but rather to project an air of wealth and class. It worked, as duchess potatoes have been served to some of America's most prominent political figures. They were particularly popular in the mid-20th century, and featured at state dinners for presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon Johnson.

The trick to making proper duchess potatoes is all in the piping. Shaping by hand is possible, as attested to by early recipes from Auguste Escoffier and Julia Child, among others. However, this way is more arduous, and won't give you the same rosy shapes you get from piping. Aim for tight circles when piping out the potatoes, and don't leave any hollow spots, lest they collapse. The egg yolks are your friend here. They not only add richness to the dish but help the potatoes retain their shape.

