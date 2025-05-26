When deciding which non-emergency kitchen updates to prioritize, it's best to consider where you spend the most time. Areas that face a lot of everyday wear are the floor, countertops, and sinks. Floors and countertops are big projects that you can spot from afar, but if you're looking for a small kitchen upgrade that can elevate your space, then look no further than the kitchen sink.

Replacing the faucet on your kitchen sink can help bring together your interior concept and provide utility benefits. If you're moving into a new home and it appears the faucets haven't been replaced since the Bush administration (either one), there's a fair chance those appliances have accumulated some rust or gunk over the years. Forgetting to regularly clean the faucet is a common kitchen sanitation mistake and a potential health hazard. Even if they're pristine, you have the right to make design choices that reflect your personal style, and installing new faucets is one of the easier kitchen upgrades to DIY without renovations.