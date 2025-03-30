5 Inexpensive But Gorgeous Kitchen Backsplash Ideas

Remodeling a kitchen isn't cheap, and with expensive trends like kitchen sculleries coming back in style, it can feel hard to give your space a new look without overspending. A smaller remodel, such as refacing cabinets and updating appliances, still costs an average of $24,000 in the United States, according to Home Depot. And if you want new cabinets, high-end countertops, and custom lighting for a full-scale remodel, you can expect to pay nearly $70,000. But sometimes, the kitchen just needs a refresh. Something fairly minor, such as adding a backsplash, can liven up your kitchen's look without breaking the bank — as long as you choose a cost-effective backsplash and installation method.

A kitchen backsplash is placed on the kitchen wall, usually on any walls with countertops. These days, some kitchen backsplashes are more about aesthetics than practicality, but the backsplash is primarily used to catch any cooking splatters or spills and prevent them from staining your drywall. It can also be an easy way to elevate your space without doing any structural work, which saves time and money. And there are plenty of inexpensive backsplash options that will still give your kitchen a high-end appearance.