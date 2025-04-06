12 Old School Desserts No One Makes Anymore

Desserts have been enjoyed around the world for centuries. Some have even stood the test of time like fruitcake, cheesecake, and ashure — a Turkish dessert often referred to as Noah's pudding after the tale of it first having been made by Noah after surviving the great flood. Over time, these dishes have evolved as recipes and ingredients shifted to suit changing needs and wants. However, not every dessert can make its mark across centuries, and some lose their foothold after mere decades or even years.

That's not to say that these desserts weren't at one time a byproduct of necessity or a snapshot of the world where they were created. In fact, many desserts (and meals, for that matter) speak to the social needs of the population during that time. In times of rationing or inflation, at-home cooks would use ingredients they had on hand — or ones that were easily accessible and affordable — to make due. When luxuries like butter, milk, and eggs were more readily available, these recipes often fell by the wayside in favor of recipes that had richer flavors. On the other hand, some recipes simply didn't last due to generational differences in taste and we're sharing twelve desserts that, for one reason or another, aren't as popular in the recipe Rolodex anymore.