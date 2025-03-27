13 Best Ways To Update Your Kitchen Cabinets (With No Paint)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your house is only as contemporary as the kitchen and bathrooms. Even when you flaunt a lux living area with the latest furniture styles and state-of-the-art electronics, it only takes a turn of the head to spot the cooking corner and powder room frozen in decades past. Unfortunately, these two rooms rapidly decrease the value and appeal of a home, since they're the most challenging part of to redesign.

In a world where designs get dated in the blink of an eye, it can be tough to stay on top of the trends. Tasting Table dropped a list of outdated kitchen design trends we should avoid completely, and chances are, some element of your kitchen falls somewhere in the lineup. The outlet has a lot to say about kitchen cabinets alone, namely that all-white, open shelving, and modern farmhouse are all on the X list moving forward.

As an interior design and real estate writer for half a decade, I have several suggestions to redo your space that are fairly easy on your hands and your wallet. DIY sites often recommend a cabinet paint job if you lack the budget for a total remodel. But painting is for homeowners (in this economy?), meaning you may feel left out and hopeless if you're a renter. Don't despair because there are crafty and innovative ways to revamp your kitchen at a minimal cost or effort on your end, but with a jaw-dropping result all the same.