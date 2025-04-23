The 5 Must-Have Pans Every Home Cook Should Start With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Initially setting up a kitchen is undoubtedly overwhelming. Yet, before you can cook even the simplest foods, you'll need to purchase pots and pans. And with so many materials and sizes available on the market, it's all too easy to buy a vessel that's subpar or unnecessary — one that will likely end up underused or forgotten down the line.

So to help navigate all the options, Chowhound spoke exclusively with celebrated chef Geoffrey Zakarian for his advice on the matter. As a successful restaurateur, chef, and television star — as well as food council chair for New York City's City Harvest program — he's certainly well-versed about which pans are necessary.

His recommendations condense all the options to five must-have vessels. In addition to their application, the size and material are considered, too — no need to crowd the pantry with varying diameters or volumes that aren't necessary. And Zakarian even recommends what maker to buy: Tramontina. Noting his affinity for Tramontina, Zakarian says "it's a hundred-year-old brand that is a great value," going on to add that "it's very well-made," too. The pots and pans he recommends are available in accessible retailers like Costco, Home Depot, and Sam's Club, so you'll just need to make one shopping journey to get your culinary journey started.