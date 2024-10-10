What's The Secret To Starbucks' Egg Bites?
Whether you're a diehard regular with a standing order or in need of fuel on the go for your busy day, chances are you've had one of the iconic Starbucks breakfast items. Sure, their quality has been debated for as long as it's been around, but the truth is Starbucks has earned its spot as one of the most accessible, healthy fast food options on the market, but it helps to know when you can order breakfast and lunch sandwiches at the QSR. However, one item in particular has become increasingly popular over the years — Starbucks' sous vide egg bites. But, if you've ever tried to recreate these bite-sized delicacies at home, it likely didn't yield the same results.
When cooking them at home, egg bites tend to come out somewhat dry, or worse, flavorless — unlike the rich bacon and Gruyère or creamy kale and mushroom recipes at Starbucks. You may assume the secret to the moist, delicious bites lies in their sous vide technique, which consists of cooking at a controlled, low temperature in a water bath. But the answer is actually much simpler. The magical ingredient? Cottage cheese. Definitely not the first to utilize this secret when making eggs, Starbucks blends cottage cheese into its scramble before cooking, giving each bite an almost velvety texture while maintaining a bold flavor profile.
Perfect your egg bites at home
Now that you know the key to Starbucks egg bites, it's time to perfect your own recipe at home. Regardless of which combination of cheese, veggies, or meat you like, there are a few tips for the cooking process that are important to keep in mind.
To start, make sure you use a full-fat cottage cheese. This will prevent the eggs from becoming too watery, leading to an unappetizing, mushy quality. When it comes to how you prepare the eggs, sous vide might sound intimidating, but it's quite easy to mimic at home. Place the pan you bake your eggs in inside a pan of boiling water to help evenly cook each ingredient. And lastly, instead of scrambling the eggs and cottage cheese with a fork or a whisk in a bowl, try using a blender to achieve a smooth scramble before baking.
Now that you're prepped and ready, preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and pour your blended egg and cottage cheese mixture into a greased, nonstick muffin tin. Add your favorite toppings. If you're a fan of the kale and mushroom bites, try topping it with finely chopped and sauteed baby bella mushrooms, kale, and grated Monterey Jack cheese.
Place the muffin tin inside a larger pan, pour water halfway up the side for your copycat sous vide, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After letting them cool off, you will not only have the perfect, savory breakfast — you'll save money, too. These will stay fresh in the fridge for up to three days and are a great meal prep option to freeze and reheat in the microwave. Make your mornings a bit easier and give the power of cottage cheese in egg bites a try.