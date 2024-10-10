What's The Secret To Starbucks' Egg Bites?

Now that you know the key to Starbucks egg bites, it's time to perfect your own recipe at home. Regardless of which combination of cheese, veggies, or meat you like, there are a few tips for the cooking process that are important to keep in mind.

To start, make sure you use a full-fat cottage cheese. This will prevent the eggs from becoming too watery, leading to an unappetizing, mushy quality. When it comes to how you prepare the eggs, sous vide might sound intimidating, but it's quite easy to mimic at home. Place the pan you bake your eggs in inside a pan of boiling water to help evenly cook each ingredient. And lastly, instead of scrambling the eggs and cottage cheese with a fork or a whisk in a bowl, try using a blender to achieve a smooth scramble before baking.

Now that you're prepped and ready, preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and pour your blended egg and cottage cheese mixture into a greased, nonstick muffin tin. Add your favorite toppings. If you're a fan of the kale and mushroom bites, try topping it with finely chopped and sauteed baby bella mushrooms, kale, and grated Monterey Jack cheese.

Place the muffin tin inside a larger pan, pour water halfway up the side for your copycat sous vide, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After letting them cool off, you will not only have the perfect, savory breakfast — you'll save money, too. These will stay fresh in the fridge for up to three days and are a great meal prep option to freeze and reheat in the microwave. Make your mornings a bit easier and give the power of cottage cheese in egg bites a try.