The Most Versatile Ingredients For Meal Prepping

If you're in the meal prepping game, you know it's all a bit of a puzzle figuring out how long each dish keeps and how to prevent pitfalls like sogginess. There are a lot of meal prep top tips out there, but putting it all together takes a little practice. One thing that will easily bring you to the next level? Learning to utilise versatile ingredients. Ingredients that fall under this category can be easily added to two, three, or even more of the meals you have planned for the week, able to be used in different types of cuisine. This could include things like eggs, potatoes, onions, beans, and so on — but recently, expert and creator of Fit Men Cook Kevin Curry shared with Chowhound one of his favorite versatile ingredients that's easy to store, easy to cook, and useful in every season, and now we're sharing it with you: grains. "You can add it to a meal to boost the heartiness, or it can be a part of a recipe like a casserole," Curry says.

This could include rice, be it white rice, brown rice, or another type, but it also includes oats, quinoa, farro, and more. According to the USA Rice Foundation, white rice can keep almost indefinitely if properly stored, while brown rice can keep for up to six months in the pantry. Once cooked, both last about four to six days in the fridge, and can be added to meals in all number of ways while also adding fiber and nutrients to your diet.