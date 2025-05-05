How To Pick The Right Type Of Mint, Depending On Your Meal
As the weather starts turning warm, the want — no, the need — to add fresh herbs to dishes begins to claw its way into our culinary headspace. Mint, the prolific, near weed-level green that's known to overtake flowerpots, garden beds, and any patch of dirt where it's free to roam, is a common go-to, but varietals are extremely different. So different, in fact, that using the wrong one could greatly impact your dish or drink — for better or worse.
There are many, many types of mint. It can be used as everything from a ground cover to a garnish for drinks. Varietals like spearmint, peppermint, pennyroyal, Corsican mint, pineapple mint, apple mint, and chocolate mint can all be found at your average garden center, and their adaptability, tolerance for shade, and quick-growing nature make them popular for beginner and expert gardeners alike. While a few are not recommended for consumption, like pennyroyal, varieties like spearmint and peppermint are easy to come by and are most common for cooking usage. However, the two are extremely different.
Peppermint vs. spearmint: Choosing the right variety
Spearmint is the sweeter and the milder of the two varieties, making it a popular choice for commercial items like chewing gum and toothpaste. The chemical carvone is present in spearmint, giving it a sweeter taste. Additionally, spearmint has less menthol compared to peppermint, lessening its bite and making it better for use in savory dishes, as it allows other herbs and flavors to shine. Spearmint is the best choice for cocktails like mojitos, Greek dishes like tzatziki or lamb, and Asian dishes like pho, larb, and spring rolls.
Peppermint is the more pungent, spicy, and strong of the two mints. It is a cross between water mint and spearmint, hence its stronger bite, and the menthol is much higher than that of other varietals. That said, it may seem surprising that peppermint is actually the mint more suited to your sweets and desserts. But the higher menthol content and bite associated with peppermint are what lift your chocolates, ice creams, and jellies; not to mention your holiday goodies. If you're in a pinch and only have one type, you can swap in peppermint for spearmint in a recipe. However, use a little peppermint to taste in place of spearmint instead of trying one-to-one or even two-to-one. You don't want to overwhelm your dish!