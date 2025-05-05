How To Pick The Right Type Of Mint, Depending On Your Meal

As the weather starts turning warm, the want — no, the need — to add fresh herbs to dishes begins to claw its way into our culinary headspace. Mint, the prolific, near weed-level green that's known to overtake flowerpots, garden beds, and any patch of dirt where it's free to roam, is a common go-to, but varietals are extremely different. So different, in fact, that using the wrong one could greatly impact your dish or drink — for better or worse.

There are many, many types of mint. It can be used as everything from a ground cover to a garnish for drinks. Varietals like spearmint, peppermint, pennyroyal, Corsican mint, pineapple mint, apple mint, and chocolate mint can all be found at your average garden center, and their adaptability, tolerance for shade, and quick-growing nature make them popular for beginner and expert gardeners alike. While a few are not recommended for consumption, like pennyroyal, varieties like spearmint and peppermint are easy to come by and are most common for cooking usage. However, the two are extremely different.