This Is Your Go-To Summer Cocktail Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As a professional wine and spirits consultant and writer, it's easy to get sucked into a rut when sipping adult beverages. I'm guilty of defaulting to the same drink selections when I'm out or at home sipping wine while cooking dinner. That's why I love a good round-up of creative suggestions based on fun pairings. They force me to get out of my comfort zone and try something new.

Advertisement

In this round-up, we've gone beyond the traditional pairing and looked into what your zodiac sign says about what you should sip this summer. I may be a drinks professional, but I am by no means an expert when it comes to astrology, so I consulted with a few in the field to find out a bit more about what your sign says about you, and how to pair that unique energy with some of the absolute best cocktails for summer.

Our zodiac experts come with extensive credentials. Penny Sadler is a journalist and astrologist who has studied Vedic and Western astrology and has been reading charts since the 1990s. Erika Beach is a consulting Hellenistic astrologer, researcher, and staff member with Nightlight Astrology, and founder of Luna Moon Astrology. "Your Sun sign in Astrology is considered the 'Plot' in your life," says Beach. "[It's] the vital force that drives the perception of your soul, bringing light to your inner core." With this in mind, we've identified the summer cocktails to complement your life plot and get that inner core shining even brighter.

Advertisement