25 Worst Party Foods Absolutely No One Will Touch

You never can tell what's going to catch someone's eye at a party, and sometimes, adventurous is the way to go. Bugs, for instance, might seem like a bridge too far. However, I've enjoyed crickets and grasshoppers, both of which are chewy, crunchy, umami sources of much-needed protein at a party. Cockroaches, on the other hand? I lived in way too close proximity to them in Belize and have no desire to deepen our relationship.

All of which is to say, many "worst" foods really come down to personal taste and preference ... and possibly trauma, as when my brother gave me "apple juice" when we were small. It was not juice. However, there are definite dos and don'ts when it comes to bringing a dish to a soiree. Among the dos: do note allergens, be aware of the host's preferences, and keep food safety rules in mind. Don't be culturally insensitive, use animal products in dishes that don't normally have them (unless you note it), or fail to mention if you spike something (even if it's only a bit for flavor).

Other than that, the best policy is simply to pick foods that you think the most people will like — the least amount of food that people will be offended by — and pretend pasta salad does not exist. Accordingly, here are 25 of the worst party foods to avoid today.