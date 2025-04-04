The Beginners Guide To Crafting Tinned Fish Snack Boards
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You already know about charcuterie, the snack or meal tray built around cured or canned meats, but did you know you can craft a whole board around seafood as well? Whether you've got canned fish in the pantry, love canned tuna or canned salmon, or simply want to try something new, a tinned fish snack board offers plenty of room for creativity.
Also known as "seacuterie," tinned fish snack boards are becoming more popular for a reason. "They're incredibly versatile," says Rima Kleiner, a dietician at the popular seafood blog Dish on Fish. "You can include options like sardines, smoked mackerel, tuna, or anchovies, pairing them with crackers, fresh bread, cheeses, olives, and spreads. The variety of flavors and textures makes every bite an adventure."
While tinned seafood might seem like a thing of the past, when many types of canned fish were best avoided, that's no longer the case at all. "Canned fish is now of quite excellent quality," says James Callery, executive chef at Cross Keys Newbury in Newbury, U.K., "particularly from Portugal and Spain." In other words, if you haven't yet planned your first (or next) tinned fish snack board, what are you waiting for? Here's the only guide you'll ever need, straight from the experts.
Take a head count
First things first: How many people are coming to this fishy little gathering of yours? Is it just you and the S.O. enjoying a Friday in? A few friends coming over for Galentine's Day? A graduation party with 30 people? Obviously, the head count will guide how much you need to serve ... but how much is that?
"A good rule of thumb for tinned fish snack boards is one to two tins per person, depending on the variety and appetite of your guests," Rima Kleiner says. "If you're offering a larger spread with multiple options like cheeses, meats, and other seafood, you might stick closer to one tin per person. For a more focused tinned fish experience, two tins per person should work nicely to ensure everyone gets to enjoy the flavors."
Jim Foster, owner of Pelican Seafood Market & Grill in Ottawa, Canada, also notes that you can mix and match. You don't have to ensure everyone gets some of everything; you just have to put out enough that everyone will end up eating a tin or two if they want it. Whether there's other food on offer should also guide your choices, says James Callery: "If it's the star of the show — like dinner on a warm evening with a bottle of wine — I lean toward two. If it's more of an appetizer, one each with lots of extras will do."
Select a theme (if you wish) and a board
There are, of course, a number of mistakes you'll want to avoid when building your tinned fish snack board, similar to errors you might make with any type of charcuterie board. One common mistake is taking a haphazard approach to the elements on your board; another is to use the wrong vessel. To streamline your efforts and avoid errors, start by choosing a theme and then select the appropriate board. For example, Mediterranean, Nordic, and Asian fusion themes are all fun ideas.
Whatever the case, Rima Kleiner says, "Pick a board or platter that suits your theme and serving size." Wood, slate, and marble all work well, she adds: "It's all about matching the board or vessel to the mood of your gathering and the food you're preparing."
George Guzman, executive chef at Carta Wine Bar in New York City, agrees that you have options. "I like a ceramic or stoneware platter — something neutral that keeps the focus on the product." However, he says there are some caveats. You should avoid wood for anything briny or acidic, and you'll want to press smaller vessels into service to catch drips from oil-based tins.
Depending on your approach, you might appreciate a plain Large Wood Charcuterie Cheese Board, a fully realized SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards Set, or a white LIFVER Large Serving Platter Set, so you can choose the size that fits your gathering or put out multiple matching snack boards at once.
Choose your seafood
Whether or not you've opted for a theme, says George Guzman, you'll still want to let variety guide you. Look for different flavors and textures, some in oil and some not. Canned sardines are a great tinned fish for snack boards; here's a beginner's guide if you're not sure where to start. If you're willing to spend a bit more, you can get interesting imported varieties online, such as Ortiz Sardines A la Antiqua. Otherwise, you'll find better deals in-store, where you can buy one pack at a time for a reasonable price.
Of course, sardines are hardly the end of the list for your tinned fish snack board. James Callery also recommends mussels, mackerel, octopus, anchovies, and trout. Many of these are great straight from the can, though he loves flaking the mackerel onto toast points with mustard, and with octopus, "I'll usually warm it briefly in olive oil with garlic and paprika." Roland Anchovies in Olive Oil are a tasty option, and Crown Prince Natural Smoked Oysters in Pure Olive Oil will appeal to those who love a raw oyster but don't want to pay for it.
Jim Foster loves to go a little further afield; he's fond of spicy sardines, smoked oysters, and sprats (a herring relative). Pickled anchovies are a lovely twist as well; he compared their sophistication and delicacy to this writer's own, which is all you need to know (No, really, he did. It's in the transcript). And, he adds, "Don't forget the peppered salmon jerky or the Quebec surf clams ... chill folks never forget the Quebec surf clams."
Make dips and pâtés
You don't have to leave every item on your tinned fish snack board whole in its can, either. For instance, canned tuna works well made into a spread or, if you prefer, served on its own drained from the oil. Canned mackerel is a flavorful substitute for tuna in salads, so you might want to try that as well. Or, says Jim Foster, you can try "Blending smoked oysters with cream cheese and a splash of Worchester sauce popped on a melba toast. Delish."
One of Rima Kleiner's favorite spreads is "High-quality tinned tuna in olive oil can be transformed into a delicious spread with capers, lemon juice, and herbs, served atop crostini." Smoked oyster pâté comes together quickly with a simple mix of cream cheese, milk, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, parsley, and smoked oysters, plus a little salt and pepper. What could be simpler? Plus, dips are a good way to adjust the board to the needs of all your guests, whose tastes and dietary restrictions should always guide you.
Add in other types of seafood
As long as you prioritize balance, non-canned options work great on a tinned fish snack board.
"I think you can bring in other types of seafood — especially if they offer contrast," George Guzman says, "but I prefer to keep the focus tight and well-balanced." Maintain a good variety — rather than six preparations of salmon, for example — and don't leverage wildly contrasting flavor variations (which is where a theme can help). Shrimp or scallops threaded on skewers work well, and James Callery likes poached, cured, and smoked options, such as crab or prawns.
"Imagine including smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, or even caviar for a touch of luxury," Rima Kleiner says. "You could also introduce marinated mussels or pickled octopus for a Mediterranean twist. It's all about curating a board that offers a balance of flavors and pleases the palate." Fresh salmon with dill is excellent, she says, but make sure you choose accompaniments for everything you put on the board.
Just make sure you pay attention to quality. If you're going to buy fresh fish or seafood to complement your tinned fish but you want to do it on the cheap, make sure you source the right inexpensive fish — otherwise, things can really go wrong.
Choose accompaniments for each seafood
It's not enough to serve your tinned fish alone on the snack board. Each type of seafood should have accompaniments to enhance its flavor and make it easier to eat. Again, the types of fish you choose will help you determine what else to put on your snack board.
For instance, says Jim Foster, if you're serving spicy sardines, you should also serve toasted baguette and arugula, while Quebec surf clams are excellent "in a piece of endive with a dash of your favorite hot sauce." Rima Kleiner advises serving smoked mackerel from the tin with accompaniments of horseradish cream and rye crackers, while gourmet mustards and pickled veggies work well with exotic tinned fish varieties of many kinds. Rather than following a pre-planned guide, she says, "it's an opportunity to get creative."
More ideas, you say? George Guzman is happy to help. Serve sardines chilled with a splash of vinegar, or warm them and serve with toast. Place crème fraiche and horseradish next to trout. Serve mussels in their oil with herbs and slices of bread.
Get bread and crackers
Obviously, you're going to need a vehicle for getting all that delicious tinned fish from the snack board to your mouth where it belongs. Enter bread and crackers. Jim Foster loves warm focaccia and thick crostini, ideally basted in olive oil and seasoned with a bit of sumac. George Guzman enjoys sliced sourdough, while James Callery leans on rye crisps and seeded crackers. Pumpernickel, Rima Kleiner says, also works beautifully.
For a delicious classic, try Ritz Original Crackers, which are renowned for their buttery, flaky texture. If price is a deciding factor, Amazon Brand Happy Belly Entertainment Crackers may work well for you. And for the gluten-free set, try Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers, which are reliably delicious.
When arranging them on your board, Callery adds, make sure you don't just dump everything in a pile or leave it bunched up. Instead, "Fan out the breads and crackers for easy grabbing."
Add in pickles, cheeses, fruits, and veggies
Just like a charcuterie board, James Callery says, your seacuterie snack board also needs supporting players: cheese, fresh veg, and condiments. Any tinned fish spread will feel too heavy without acid, he cautions, so make sure you include some sharp flavors as well. Citrus, vinegar, or pickled elements are thus key. His favorite fresh elements include thinly sliced radishes and cucumbers, halved grapes, and citrus segments, accompanied by pickled items and soft, tangy goat cheese or aged cheddar. But, he cautions, never choose anything strong enough to overpower the fish (think blue cheese, for example).
Jim Foster also loves a soft goat's cheese. His other tried-and-true accompaniments include arugula, pickled onions, crème fraiche, and "a little tomato paste spiced up with harissa." George Guzman tosses in Marcona almonds, hazelnuts, ricotta, pecorino, and a dish of olive oil for your consideration.
Rima Kleiner loves her fruit as well. She advises berries, grapes, figs, sliced apples, dried apricots, dates, and dried cherries for sweetness. If you're just starting out on your tinned fish journey, try a basic assortment of tidbits, such as Pickled Red Onions, 365 by Whole Foods Market Cornichons, and Sunrise Fresh Dried Sweet Cherries.
Spread your tins across the board
Okay, you've got your goodies on hand. Now it's time to distribute them across your tinned fish snack board to create something warm, inviting, and easy to eat.
"The secret is to have enough room to spread things out so that it feels purposeful but abundant," James Callery says. "To keep the board tidy and prevent brine pools, I will nestle tinned products in their tins in small dishes or ramekins." In general, he aims to keep everything level and on the same plane. "I enjoy things that are flat and rustic, like a large pottery platter or a solid wooden board." Make sure to let each item take up enough space for guests to see what it is. "Let the items breathe. It should feel bountiful, not chaotic."
In general, says George Guzman, don't use too many tins with the same texture or oil base, or place them too near one another. Variety matters. Callery agrees: "It's all about contrast. Don't overload with five oily fishes." Temperature should come with a little variety as well, he says. "A few warm elements, like toasted bread or warmed octopus, add dimension."
Once you've spread out your seafood tins, lay the elements that are unrelated to specific tinned fish varieties in between, Guzman says. For instance, lay pickles, cheese, and bread and crackers out on the board now, leaving room for the condiments that go with each type of seafood.
Place appropriate accompaniments nearby
No matter how thoughtfully you picked accompanying flavors for each of the tinned fish options on your snack board, you can't assume guests will know what goes with what. If you're hosting an intimate gathering of four, this might not matter so much, but at a larger party, you must guide people by putting the appropriate condiments and sides near the seafood for which they're intended.
"Make it easy to build the perfect bite," James Callery says. So for instance, if you're serving lemon dill sauce with your salmon, put that bowl right next to it. Arrange the horseradish cream and rye crackers next to the mackerel and the arugula next to the spicy sardines. It's a good idea to keep your recipes on hand during this stage. Make sure to balance flavors, George Guzman says, pairing acids and fats and including plenty of fresh elements and herbs. "Texture is key," he says, reiterating that variety is the name of the game.
In general, you should always have some Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard or another kind of mustard on the board. It goes well with seafood options like tuna and anchovies. Hot honey is excellent with grilled shrimp, for a fresh accompaniment on the board. You might want to experiment with Mike's Hot Honey or another variety. Always set a bowl of flaky salt on the board too, Guzman adds.
Garnish like a pro
No snack board — featuring tinned fish or anything else — is complete without garnishes. You can take several approaches to this. "I like to sprinkle fresh herbs like dill, chives, or parsley and add lemon wedges for zest and brightness and maybe even edible flowers," Rima Kleiner says. George Guzman likes to finish up with herbs, citrus zest, and cracked pepper, but he doesn't follow rules too carefully. "It's less about presentation and more about feel. Keep it approachable, let people explore combinations, and don't be afraid to keep it simple — especially if the tins are really good."
No matter what, James Callery always adds some flaky salt and lemon wedges to the board. He too likes fresh herbs, and microgreens add a beautiful elegance to tinned fish. He'll often drizzle a bit of olive oil over the fish as well to tie everything together.
But the most important question, Jim Foster asks, is "How do you like to garnish it? Relax and be creative. If you really want to be creative, put all the elements in a tackle box, set it on the table, and let your folks discover what's inside." Point being, this is an area where you get to have fun. Don't waste it.
Put out plates, napkins, and utensils
At some point, you've got to leave the Pinterest boards behind and take care of the necessities: Your tinned fish snack board is going to need a few basic items if you want guests to be able to eat it. People need a way to build their own bites, George Guzman says, so make sure to offer utensils, napkins, and plates ... along with plenty of bread, he adds. Also, it's a good idea to put the forks, spoons, or other utensils near to or actually in the tinned fish varieties for which they're meant, which eliminates guesswork on the part of hungry diners.
As for napkins, paper varieties are perfect for gatherings that include oily fish. Bordeaux Beverage Napkins are elegant for an evening on the patio, while Gold Napkins make for a lovely accompaniment to a seacuterie party centerpiece. If you want your tinned fish snack board to have a homey feel, go for classic lowbrow White Beverage Napkins to dress everything down. Don't worry; tinned fish bring enough style to the table to make up for any casualness on the part of your napkins and utensils.
Pair with drinks
Last but certainly not least, people need a way to wet their gullets. "Pour yourself something crisp and cold to go with it," James Callery says. Champagne and Prosecco are classic accompaniments to seafood, but white wine is also lovely. For the nonalcoholic crowd, lemonade, iced tea, ginger beer, or coconut water can offset the saltiness of your seafood. Don't forget pretty glassware: A set of JoyJolt Elegant Crystal Stemmed Champagne Flutes works equally well for sparkling libations and virgin juice spritzers.
Lastly, make sure to take the time to taste a few things in advance so you can have confidence in what you're serving, Jim Foster says. "I used to think all tinned fish was created equally," he adds, but he was wrong. "Crappy tinned fish is nasty." As long as you've got good ingredients and nice drinks to pair with them, though, Callery advises you don't overthink it. Just put out the food and watch those faces light up. "And don't forget," Rima Kleiner interjects, "to snap that Insta-worthy pic!"