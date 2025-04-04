The Beginners Guide To Crafting Tinned Fish Snack Boards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You already know about charcuterie, the snack or meal tray built around cured or canned meats, but did you know you can craft a whole board around seafood as well? Whether you've got canned fish in the pantry, love canned tuna or canned salmon, or simply want to try something new, a tinned fish snack board offers plenty of room for creativity.

Also known as "seacuterie," tinned fish snack boards are becoming more popular for a reason. "They're incredibly versatile," says Rima Kleiner, a dietician at the popular seafood blog Dish on Fish. "You can include options like sardines, smoked mackerel, tuna, or anchovies, pairing them with crackers, fresh bread, cheeses, olives, and spreads. The variety of flavors and textures makes every bite an adventure."

While tinned seafood might seem like a thing of the past, when many types of canned fish were best avoided, that's no longer the case at all. "Canned fish is now of quite excellent quality," says James Callery, executive chef at Cross Keys Newbury in Newbury, U.K., "particularly from Portugal and Spain." In other words, if you haven't yet planned your first (or next) tinned fish snack board, what are you waiting for? Here's the only guide you'll ever need, straight from the experts.