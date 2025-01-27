Marinated Cheese Is The Customizable Dish For A Show-Stopping Party Spread

If you're entertaining guests or preparing for a potluck, here's one idea that will look creative and original, and yet requires minimal effort on your part: marinated cheese. While it does require time, the preparation tends to be simple, requiring you to just throw all the components into a container and leave the cheese to soak it all in.

Generally speaking, marinated cheese is soaked in oil (typically olive oil — but infused olive oil adds extra flavor) alongside fresh or dried herbs, aromatics like garlic, and sometimes vinegar to impart flavor. Serving it couldn't be easier: For a party setting, you can offer it with crackers, crostini, or bread — basically, anything you might add for similar purposes on a cheese board. But it's still cheese, so you can also use it in other settings like salads or sandwiches, especially if you end up with leftovers. The only downside is that you'll need to plan ahead. While you might be able to marinate meat in just a couple of hours, marinated cheese recipes often suggest resting it overnight or even for two days in the refrigerator — plus a little extra time for the cheese to warm up before serving.