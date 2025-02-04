13 Ways To Upgrade Super Bowl Party Snacks

Whether you're getting ready for the Super Bowl, the adorable Puppy Bowl, or the best commercials of the year, you've probably thought about a menu that will have your guests (and you) dancing like you just scored a touchdown — but for the biggest game of the football season, don't go with just boring food that you'd serve at any other game. For this championship, you need equally epic cuisine to get you through it. Cheer on your favorite team by incorporating ingredients and tastes from its home city.

For those more interested in the snacks than the score, try one of these upgrades to classic Super Bowl party fare. From additions that bring new flavors and textures to chips and dip to upgrades you can make to classics like jalapeño poppers and pizza, these tricks are sure to score extra points at your get together. Don't forget about your presentation, which can also add some game day flair to your menu.