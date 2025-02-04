13 Ways To Upgrade Super Bowl Party Snacks
Whether you're getting ready for the Super Bowl, the adorable Puppy Bowl, or the best commercials of the year, you've probably thought about a menu that will have your guests (and you) dancing like you just scored a touchdown — but for the biggest game of the football season, don't go with just boring food that you'd serve at any other game. For this championship, you need equally epic cuisine to get you through it. Cheer on your favorite team by incorporating ingredients and tastes from its home city.
For those more interested in the snacks than the score, try one of these upgrades to classic Super Bowl party fare. From additions that bring new flavors and textures to chips and dip to upgrades you can make to classics like jalapeño poppers and pizza, these tricks are sure to score extra points at your get together. Don't forget about your presentation, which can also add some game day flair to your menu.
Add flavor to popcorn
Give basic popcorn a boost with seasoning blends and toppings. This is a fast and easy way to give this budget staple snack some new flair. You can keep things simple with gourmet sea salt or add mix-ins like candy for a sweet flavor. You don't need a lot of culinary expertise to upgrade this snack — just pop a bag of plain microwavable popcorn, sprinkle seasoning over the top, and dump in your favorite mix-ins. It's perfect for Super Bowl parties that don't have a lot of space or kitchen gadgets.
You can also think outside of the box when it comes to toppings and even preparation. Furikake adds a salty and briny element that is popular in Asian cuisine, but works just as well with a plain popcorn base. You might not need to add salt, as some furikake blends already include it. Whip up a sweet caramel drizzle (or turn to the premade version in the ice cream section of the supermarket) to turn this snack into a dessert. You can also use different oils, including bacon fat or truffle oil, to add flavor from the beginning. This method includes popping corn the old fashioned way over the stove or even an open fire.
Make pigs in a blanket gourmet
You can turn a classic favorite — pigs in a blanket — into a gourmet snack by substituting savory sausage instead or upgrading to flaky puff pastry. There are plenty of options when making this simple swap, including sweet maple-infused breakfast sausages, or puff pastry with a sprinkling of cheese spread on top to crisp in the oven. Spread a thin layer of grainy mustard on the inside of the blanket before rolling it to turn every bite into a delicious culinary experience.
You can also serve these with a variety of mustards and dipping sauces. Honey mustard is a good option, but making your own with wildflower honey or gourmet specialty mustard can let you customize the flavor.
Don't forget your serving flair as well. Because they are bite-sized, pigs in a blanket are easy to arrange artfully on a tray with dipping sauces. You can also lean into the football theme and turn each blanket it a football shape, and then line them up on a "field" of greens.
Homemade jalapeño poppers
You may be familiar with the variety of jalapeño poppers that you can find in the frozen food section of the grocery store. They tend to have a lot of breading, plus a creamy but very predictable cheese blend that is tasty, but won't be making headlines any time soon. Instead of turning to this lackluster option, make your own by hollowing out a jalapeño and filling it with a blend of cheeses. Cream cheese is a good base, but you can also mix in some goat cheese. Feta adds saltiness, while brie brings even more creaminess to this appetizer.
Pop them in the air fryer to get the crispy outer layer. If your guests have never had the homemade version with this extra hint of tang, they'll be absolutely floored. Bell peppers work is a similar way if you want a slightly larger and less spicy version. Don't forget about toppings like bacon, green onions, and a sprinkling of breadcrumbs to add a little crunch. If you're worried about the poppers being too spicy, add a Greek yogurt or sour cream dipping sauce on the side to tame the heat.
Customize potato skins
With a crunchy, salty, flavorful exterior, potato skins are a great Super Bowl snack. Made out of a hollowed-out baked potato with crispy skin, they are made for loading up with tasty ingredients. Transform them into the star of your lineup by adding toppings like sour cream, cheese, chili, and green onions — but don't overlook unexpected options like pesto, tomato sauce, or barbecued meat. Having a few options can be fun, but so is sticking to the football theme. You can play up the special flavors of each team's home city, such as barbecue to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs and cheesesteak meat and cheese for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Don't forget to upgrade the potato skins themselves before you pop them in the oven. Canola oil or olive oil are good options to get the skin nice and crispy. You can also use coconut oil, sesame oil, or even beef tallow to impart slightly different flavors. Scoop them out to make room for the toppings.
Add veggies to your buffalo dippers
Buffalo wings are a super bowl favorite, but you can adapt them for the vegetarian guests by using cauliflower and mushrooms. Batter and fry them to get that crispy exterior before slathering the veggies in buffalo sauce. Tempura batter keeps things light and crispy, while breading gives a more substantial coating to the veggies. To ensure that they keep their crunch, add the sauce right before serving. Make a variety to appeal to the taste preferences of all of your guests.
You can toss roasted vegetables in buffalo sauce to bring in that flavor to a side that you can share. This is also a good way to use up any veggies that are lingering in your fridge. Even if you have kids in attendance who would rather down a football-shaped cookie than a plate of veggies, adding some buffalo sauce is a good way to help them appeal to everyone. If you want to keep things a little lighter, add the buffalo sauce on the side for dipping instead.
Elevate standard brownies
Brownies are a crowd-pleaser on the dessert table at any gathering, but they're especially fun at a Super Bowl watch party. Upgrade your basic try of treats with extra ingredients to elevate the flavor and add details to go with the game day theme.
Mix in extras to your batter like raspberries or caramel for decadent brownies. Blend them thoroughly into the batter to incorporate the flavor smoothly. Fold ingredients in carefully if you want to keep them intact and enjoy bursts of unexpected taste as you eat your brownies. Swirl them on top if you want to get impressively delicious flavor and a fun presentation. You can also sprinkle seasonings like sea salt or cinnamon on the top to give the brownies a uniquely gourmet spin.
Even if you're going with store-bought, you can slice fruit and place it artistically on the top to celebrate your favorite team. Look for colors that work with the teams and put them in a shape like an arrowhead for the Chiefs or an eagle for Philadelphia. You can do the same with chocolate candies, which also work well with the brownies' rich chocolatey flavor.
Make a four-cheese cheese ball
A cheese ball is perfect to shape into a game day football, which is one reason why it makes such a fun Super Bowl snack. Upgrade it by mixing various cheese and spices, then serve it with crackers, pretzels, and cut veggies. Cream cheese and shredded cheddar are a classic pairing, but other cheeses like Swiss, blue cheese, and Gouda bring in entirely new tastes. Cheese balls are known for their creaminess, which is why crunchy mix-ins like potato chips, pretzels, and crackers add something extra. You can fold them right in and add them as a coating on the outside of the ball.
Serve a few cheeseballs to offer different flavor options. You can even theme each one with a different team, either by adding a colorful exterior or incorporating the flavors of the team's city into the mix. See which one has more "fans" at halftime and the end of the game, comparing it to the actual game score. No matter how you upgrade a cheese ball, we're guessing that it will be gone by the time the teams hit the showers.
Use puff pastry for sandwiches
Sandwiches are an easy dish to serve at a Super Bowl party, but they can get a little bit boring. Even offering a few options doesn't compare to upgrading the ingredients in the sandwiches themselves. Turn your basic ham and cheese into something unique by layering it on delicate puff pastry. You can use it in individual sandwich pastries or make a large wreath-like presentation before cutting it into individual servings. The result is a buttery version of a panini that guests will love. If you want to keep it a cold sandwich, use a croissant instead of regular bread to get a similar delicate, flaky sandwich.
Add condiments on the inside of the puff pastry wrap or put them nearby so that guests can add exactly what they want. You can also add in extras like pickles, banana peppers, or sliced tomatoes. If you're serving a large crowd, make a few different classic sandwich pairings like ham and Swiss or turkey and provolone. You can bring in even saucier options like barbecue pulled pork or Sloppy Joes.
Sweet and savory dips
Go beyond cheese dip and add sweet and savory options to your game day lineup. For creamy dips, start with a base of cream cheese, sour cream, or Greek yogurt. Add some cheese, tomatoes, and your favorite seasonings to make it a savory favorite. Put an assortment of crackers alongside so that guests can scoop up as much as they want.
Sweet dips also make fantastic additions because they feel extra indulgent. You can add sweet ingredients, like chocolate chips, brown sugar, and a pinch of vanilla, to a cream cheese base. Just like their savory counterparts, use crackers for dipping. Graham crackers or vanilla wafers work well with the sweet flavor.
For something with a little more heat, incorporate your favorite type of chiles, finely diced. You can also make a salsa or even mix in some fresh vegetables to a store-bought salsa to give it an upgrade.
Dips make excellent additions to your Super Bowl party lineup because so many other snacks can benefit from a flavorful dip, so make sure that you have plenty on hand.
Add fruit to guac
Chips and guac are a classic offering for a Super Bowl watch party, but don't just mash an avocado and call it a day — add some fruit to give your guacamole an edge over any competition. Dice mango, pineapple, or other fruit to incorporate tropical flavors into your guacamole. You can keep the pieces small to meld in well or leave them larger for a chunky version of the favorite dip. Citrus options add extra brightness to your guac, while strawberries make it taste like summer in a bowl.
Don't be afraid to mix in other ingredients as well, especially if you like a heartier dip. Bell peppers and tomatoes are great options, but you can also add corn, crab meat, and even pretzels. Experiment a little to see what you like and make it in small batches to keep the guac from browning. If you prefer a more classic guac, try grilling the avocados before mashing them to bring out their flavor. This version makes the creamy avocado the focus, in addition to the salt and garlic, but imparts a bit of smokiness that your guests will enjoy.
Build a nacho bar
Presenting nachos as a DIY bar with all the fixings takes the dish to the next level. Have a selection of protein, including chili, taco meat, pulled pork, and roasted veggies available. Let guests make their own dishes with extras like cheese, salsa, and coleslaw. Keep classic favorites on hand, such as gooey nacho cheese and pickled jalapeños, but also branch out with some unexpected options. To really go all in on the Super Bowl theme, have ingredients on hand for Kansas City barbecue-style nachos or Philly cheesesteak nachos. Classic nachos with cheese can be a nice base for interesting dips and sauces.
If you are hosting, this is also a fun way to set up a Super Bowl pot luck. Stock up on tortilla chips, then invite everyone to bring one of their favorite nacho toppings. You can assign food groups, such as protein, cheese, veggies, or sauce, or just leave things to chance and see what interesting concoctions you can make. It's also the perfect accompaniment to a game day brew or beverage.
Extra special deviled eggs
For a crowd pleaser, deviled eggs is a fantastic Super Bowl party menu item. These bite-sized snacks come together in just few minutes when you mix mayo with egg yolk and serve it in half of a hard-boiled egg. However, you can incorporate some new flavors into the filling or put extras on top to give them some extra oomph. Make a batch of deviled eggs, then customize with toppings like crab, bacon, and olives. These are delicious little toppings that you can place right on the filling you already have made. Because this upgrade just comes down to assembly, you can also make a custom batch to suit your guests. If you know that only a few people go for black olives, but the rest get excited over lump crab meat, it's easy to make sure everyone has something to enjoy.
You can bring in flavors of your team's home city to theme your snacks with the game or add vibrant ingredients to change the color of your filling to match your team. If you want to keep the same ingredients, you can also spell out your team's name or mascot by cutting out letters and placing them on top of the deviled eggs. Get creative with your flavors, as well as your presentation to turn this into a game day MVP.
Gourmet pizza toppings
Pizza is a classic football staple, but that doesn't mean it needs to be boring. Go beyond standard cheese and pepperoni to include gourmet versions, like artisan salami or an unexpected cheese, such as manchego or gouda. Finely shredded cheese that melts well is great for pizza, but you can also incorporate some larger shavings or even chunks for more gourmet appeal. Vegetables and herbs always bring a freshness to pizza, and you can easily add dried herb seasoning for its flavor. Experiment with different sauces, including a white pizza sauce, pesto, or a sweetened marinara, to make standard toppings taste like something new.
Even if you're sticking with delivery pizza for the convenience, adding some extras like hot honey, olive oil drizzle, or fresh basil can instantly give this trusty standby an upgrade. Just be ready for your guests to get as excited about grabbing the next slice as they do about the next big play.