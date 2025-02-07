How To Serve Ceviche Safely

Ceviche is a bright and flavorful Latin American dish with a long history. The refreshingly cold dish made with raw seafood, citrus juice, various seasonings, and often a few vegetables is the national dish of Peru, but you can find a unique version of ceviche in nearly every South and Central American country. Since ceviche includes raw fish or shellfish, there are a few food safety tips you must take into consideration if you plan on preparing it at home to avoid making yourself and your guests sick from foodborne illness.

The first step to ensuring you are serving safe ceviche is to purchase high-quality seafood from a reputable place. Only buy fish that is deemed sashimi or sushi grade, meaning that it is safe to consume raw because it has been frozen and handled in a way that reduces the risk of parasites; the standard rule for killing parasites is to store the fish at -4 degrees Fahrenheit or colder for seven days. The type of seafood is important, too. A good rule of thumb when choosing the best fish for homemade ceviche is to think about the kinds of raw fish you would see on a sushi restaurant's menu — typically wild-caught, ocean fish. Tuna, salmon, mahi-mahi, halibut, snapper, sea bass, shrimp, and scallops are all common choices for ceviche. Once you make your purchase, store the fish in the coldest part of your refrigerator. You need to ensure that it stays below 41 degrees Fahrenheit, and ideally, you should serve the fish the same day you buy it.