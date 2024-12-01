14 Foods To Try In New Zealand

If there is one dish that rises above the rest on the list of Things You Must Try Or It Will Be Like You Didn't Even Come to New Zealand, it's kiwi dip. Again, this is not a dip made of kiwis (birds, fruit, or people). It is, rather, named after its country of origin. While it's really no more than glorified onion dip, it is hard to express exactly how much more glorious it is than the traditional version until you've tried it. The takeaway: soooo much more.

Why, you're wondering? It all comes down to the dairy. Like your average game day onion dip, this calls for a packet of onion soup powder (Maggi brand is best) to be stirred into a milk product. Unlike the usual, the dairy called for here is a can of reduced cream. This is exactly what it sounds like: cream that has been boiled down until it has lost much of its moisture content and becomes super thick. The thing is, you can't get reduced cream outside New Zealand and Australia.

This leaves you with two choices. Option one: Reduce some cream, which isn't hard. The fat content of cream is so high it will not break even if you boil the crap out of it. It's time-consuming and sweaty labor, though, which leads to option two: Spend 28 hours traveling to New Zealand and eat kiwi dip that someone else has prepared for you using the correct ingredients. There is a less-than-ideal option of three: Use evaporated milk. Since it isn't sweetened, it may provide the same thickening qualities without adding extra flavor. I'm told that even then it's not the same, though. Go for option two, and don't forget the crinkle-cut potato chips.