12 Best Dishes To Bring To Southern-Style Potlucks

Potlucks are the go-to meal format if you need to feed a crowd without a huge budget or a lot of work. The expense and work are spread equitably among the attendees, who can all make useful contributions according to their strengths: Passionate home cooks can wow everyone with their showstopping specialties, while those who routinely burn water can contribute store-bought favorites or help out with napkins and drinks. Another advantage of a potluck over a traditional dinner party is diners' expectations are firmly in check — everyone knows they'll be eating off paper plates, drinking from plastic cups, and eating stuff made by fellow amateurs.

All of this makes potlucks enormously popular with busy groups with fixed budgets, such as service clubs and churches. And as a transplant to the South from California, I've noticed a preponderance of such groups here — and since moving here, have attended dozens of potlucks. Around 90% of the mealtime get-togethers I've attended have been collective efforts. And while, from my experience, anything from sushi to hummus can show up at a Southern potluck (and get enthusiastically eaten), certain dishes almost always appear and are conspicuous by their absence. Here are some of the classics everyone will expect.