16 Of The Biggest Mistakes When Planning A Dinner Party

If you want to impress Ina Garten at your next dinner party, there's one rule you should follow above all else — relax and have fun. The good ol' BFC is just as much about putting people at ease in a beautiful environment as it is about specific dishes. One of the easiest ways to put your guests at ease is to give them plenty of notice, so avoid mistakes centering on time crunches you could just as soon avoid.

"Think of inviting guests like proofing bread dough: Give it time to rise properly," says James Callery of Cross Keys Newbury. "About 2 to 3 weeks' notice is the sweet spot — enough time for people to clear their calendars but not so long they forget they even agreed to come."

As for how to invite them? "The method really depends on the type of event you're hosting," says Brenna Buckley, sales manager at The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club. "For something casual, a group text, email, or direct message usually does the trick. If you're planning a larger or more formal gathering where you need a solid headcount, it's a good idea to send a digital invite with a simple way for people to RSVP."

If you want to go all-out, old-school invitations are absolutely still on the table, especially if "you are going full throttle with candles, flowers, and a three-course dinner," says Jessie-Sierra Ross, cookbook author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." While paper invites add a touch of nostalgia, she also enjoys a simple Canva template.