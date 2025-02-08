The Appetizer Tip That Gets Guests To The Dinner Table Faster
Hosting a dinner party can be a daunting task, but having a plan in place for the evening will help it run as smoothly as possible. A few things to know: how many people are attending, what kind of food you want to serve, and how much food you'll need per person. That last one is usually the trickiest, but the key thing to remember when it comes to quantity is not over-serving appetizers to ensure guests actually spend time at the dinner table.
Mingling is a big part of your dinner party, but before people sit down, it's hard for everyone to share in conversation. That's why the appetizers are an important part of the party, but you don't want to make them the focus. Most experts recommend between four and six appetizer pieces per person to keep guests full, so offering slightly less — around two to three appetizer pieces for each guest — will have them naturally gravitating to the dinner table. It seems like too few, but that's the point; people are ready and excited to get to the table if you're a little short on snacks. And once there, the main course becomes the star of the show, and the conversation flows among the bigger group.
Properly plan out your appetizers
Guests should have something to curb their appetite without getting too full on the starters. You want everyone to make the most of the main course, so in addition to moderating how many appetizers you serve per person, you should also keep things light. Avoid multiple heavy dishes, such as cheesy dips, nacho plates, or Philly cheesesteak-style sliders. It's easy to over-indulge on these, leaving people less hungry for the main event. Instead, go for something lighter like Scandinavian-inspired lingonberry cocktail sauce served with shrimp.
If you want to have three snacks total (this number could vary depending on the guest count), you can still show off your favorite cheesy dip, but keep the other two appetizers on the lighter side. Veggie platters with tzatziki or tahini are great options, or go for some grilled chicken skewers, sans any heavy breading. Just be sure to avoid repeating flavours, colors, and shapes. Finally, don't keep refilling the platters and chip bowls as they run out. Serve everything with enough to feed the crowd in one round; this helps keep the main course in focus.