The Appetizer Tip That Gets Guests To The Dinner Table Faster

Hosting a dinner party can be a daunting task, but having a plan in place for the evening will help it run as smoothly as possible. A few things to know: how many people are attending, what kind of food you want to serve, and how much food you'll need per person. That last one is usually the trickiest, but the key thing to remember when it comes to quantity is not over-serving appetizers to ensure guests actually spend time at the dinner table.

Mingling is a big part of your dinner party, but before people sit down, it's hard for everyone to share in conversation. That's why the appetizers are an important part of the party, but you don't want to make them the focus. Most experts recommend between four and six appetizer pieces per person to keep guests full, so offering slightly less — around two to three appetizer pieces for each guest — will have them naturally gravitating to the dinner table. It seems like too few, but that's the point; people are ready and excited to get to the table if you're a little short on snacks. And once there, the main course becomes the star of the show, and the conversation flows among the bigger group.