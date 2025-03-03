The 17 Worst Baking Fails On The Great British Baking Show

"The Great British Baking Show," or GBBS (aired in Britain as the "Great British Bake Off") has no shortage of baking fails ... happily for us, the viewers. We love a good mishap, even amid the cozy, non-competitive climate that exists under the roof of the Tent. Because yes, the Tent deserves a capital T, at least this one time.

There are, of course, some more general fails, such as the criminally confusing way the seasons have been aired in the United States. You can watch it today on Netflix, but you'll have to Google how they line up (e.g. Season 8 in Britain, aired in 2017, is Collection 5 on Netflix) if you really care. It's also worth noting that the show itself lacks a squeaky-clean past, with several jokes encompassing racist undertones or overtly embracing racist tropes — although that's more of a production problem, and the showrunners have banned the more offensive tropes, at least for now.

In any case, we'd expect such a long-running show to have its share of blunders, and boy does it. From sponge cakes that sink to much-dreaded soggy bottoms, the show is rife with heartbreak and tears. This is made up for with Olympian levels of camaraderie, mutual support, and love, but what can we say? It's still pretty fun to clutch our pearls and enjoy the drama of one of the best cooking shows of all time.