14 Eccentric Vintage Appetizers We Can't Believe Existed

Appetizers are a great way to start your meal, introducing flavors to get your appetite going or satiating the hungriest of diners who can't wait for the main course. Some of the most popular appetizers from years past are also some of the most unique, and we've compiled a list of concoctions you have to taste to believe.

Beginning in the 1950s, food focused on new, innovative, and sometimes quirky ingredients and preparation methods, with an emphasis on showing off the technological advances of the time. Canned goods were all the rage and the best dishes to serve for company often included pre-made items that we'd count as convenience foods now. But in the 1950s, they were high tech, and if you had things like Jello and tinned fish on your buffet spread, you were at the height of sophistication.

Some of these appetizers have held up against the test of time and are still enjoyed on modern menus, while others have remained retro favorites that we don't make as much anymore. See if you recognize any of the most unique vintage appetizers or are inspired to try something new at your next dinner party.