12 Drinks You Should Be Adding Strawberry Puree To

Strawberries aren't just for eating — when pureed, these red-hued gems make an excellent addition to different drinks. I chatted with two berry talented Pittsburgh-based pros working in the city's bartending scene to share their bountiful advice on creative ways to use strawberry puree: Lisa Considine, "100% a strawberry girl at heart," is co-owner and director of business development of Lo Bar Cocktail Services, a full-service private bar program inspired by seasonal ingredients; and Liz Makar, lead bartender of Maggie's Farm Rum, a distillery crafting award-winning rums, liqueurs, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Rather than buying premade strawberry puree, Considine and Makar prefer it homemade. Considine explains, "It is a fairly simple process, and when making ingredients like this from scratch, you have more control over the flavor profile and can adjust to your personal taste." Similar in concept to Ree Drummond's ingredient strawberry sauce, modify the sweetness by adjusting the simple syrup or sugar content, with or without lemon juice to alter the acidity. After pureeing with a stick blender or food processor, Considine suggests an optional step of pushing it through a fine mesh strainer for a smoother final result.

Depending on the season, you can use either fresh or frozen strawberries with equal success. If using fresh, both experts urge you to wait until strawberry season to take advantage of the best flavor. Makar emphasizes how the "starting product is quite important. The freshest, ripest strawberries will give you the best end product." Outside of the season, Considine enjoys the benefits of frozen strawberries. "Frozen fruit is such an incredible resource when making beverages of all sorts. They are often picked at peak freshness and then frozen immediately," she says. However you decide to make your strawberry puree, save these drink ideas the next time you want a thirst-quenching beverage with a fun and fruity personality.