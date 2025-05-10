What's The Best Rum For A Mojito?

At its core, a mojito is all about freshness, so experts prefer using a light or white rum for the base so as not to overwhelm the cocktail's other delicate flavors. Aged or dark rums might be great for sipping or baking, but their richer vanilla and oak tones tend to muddy the waters in a mojito.

"You must enjoy the flavor of the spirit on its own in order to determine whether or not it would work well mixed into a cocktail," Jonathan Pogash, founder of The Cocktail Guru, Inc., explained to Chowhound. "There's nothing positive about using inexpensive, low-quality rum in a mojito — or in any cocktail." He suggests reaching for rums with a balanced flavor profile — something clean and crisp, but interesting enough to stand alone. Among his favorites: Planteray Rums and Vermont-based Mad River Spirits, whose Rum 44, he says, is "Killer in a mojito." For those who like a mojito with a little more body and an appealing earthiness, Pogash recommends exploring rums from Martinique, such as Rhum Clément or Rhum J.M. These are rhum agricoles — made not from molasses, like most rums, but from 100% fresh-pressed sugarcane juice.

Crawford McCarthy, beverage consultant and founder of The Best Ceats, favors Copalli, an organic white rum from Belize that checks all the boxes: "It has a beautiful flavor profile, it's sustainably made, and the distillery is zero-waste and deeply committed to the local community," he told Chowhound.