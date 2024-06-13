The Right Way To Use The Flavor Notes On Your Bag Of Coffee

You've seen the flavor notes on a bag of coffee. Maybe it says "rich with notes of chocolate and berries" or "bright, citrus flavors with a hint of melon." They're not defining flavored coffee, but flavors found in the coffee beans.

The whole point of these flavor notes is that they help you anticipate what flavors and aromas you'll experience in a cup of coffee. They help you choose beans you know you'll like, or expand your coffee tasting horizons by choosing something you've never had before. Sometimes, it's pretty easy — you likely know what lemon or chocolate tastes like. But what's a "grassy" flavor? Are we talking fresh-cut Kentucky blue grass or wispy prairie grass? Does "earthy" refer to the dark, rich loam of a New England forest, littered with last season's fallen leaves? Or is it the dusty clay earth of the red-rocked American Southwest? And what, for the love of coffee, does "fresh" taste like?

It's necessary to have a standardized set of flavor descriptors to proficiently discuss them, especially when they're not as ubiquitous as "grapefruit." The Coffee Taster's Flavor Wheel was developed by the Specialty Coffee Association in 1995 and revised based on the 2016 World Coffee Research Sensory Lexicon, a research project from the Sensory Analysis Center at Kansas State University. This tool is what pros in the industry use to define the flavors present in your cup of coffee, and you can use it to figure out what the heck they mean.

