Gas Station Slushies Are Tempting, But It's Best To Avoid Them. Here's Why

There are some foods you should avoid when stopping at a gas station, and one in particular may be heartbreaking to those with a sweet tooth: slushies. You may have fond childhood memories of these cold beverages made of crushed ice and sweet syrup, poured from the self-serve rotating machines. However, these familiar machines we know and love may actually be a breeding ground for bacteria.

Unfortunately, slushy machines are often cited for health code violations by food safety inspectors for the presence of slime, mold, or mildew. The sugar in slushies can encourage the growth of bacteria, and the machines must be cleaned frequently and thoroughly to avoid the growth of any contaminants. Slushy machines with bacteria or other contaminants can make customers very ill, exposing them to a variety of illnesses or infections, including cholera, Salmonella, and E. coli.