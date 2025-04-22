Gas Station Slushies Are Tempting, But It's Best To Avoid Them. Here's Why
There are some foods you should avoid when stopping at a gas station, and one in particular may be heartbreaking to those with a sweet tooth: slushies. You may have fond childhood memories of these cold beverages made of crushed ice and sweet syrup, poured from the self-serve rotating machines. However, these familiar machines we know and love may actually be a breeding ground for bacteria.
Unfortunately, slushy machines are often cited for health code violations by food safety inspectors for the presence of slime, mold, or mildew. The sugar in slushies can encourage the growth of bacteria, and the machines must be cleaned frequently and thoroughly to avoid the growth of any contaminants. Slushy machines with bacteria or other contaminants can make customers very ill, exposing them to a variety of illnesses or infections, including cholera, Salmonella, and E. coli.
Alternatives to a gas station slushy
Though not all gas station slushy machines are coated in bacteria, the safest option to avoid foodborne illness is to make the drink at home with your. While it may seem a little laborious to make your own frozen drink, rather than a quick stop at the gas station, your body (and wallet) will thank you. In fact, all you really need is ice and your sweet drink of choice, like soda or fruit juice, to enjoy a yummy treat that's free of any dangerous contaminants. You can even make a creamy lemon slushy with only two ingredients, as long as you have a blender!
However, for those who are serious about their slushy-making craft, the Iceman Slush-Ease Slushie Machine may be a great investment. Aside from making classic slushies, the machine can also be used to make better frozen drinks, such as margaritas, daiquiris, and lemonade. The Iceman Slush-Ease even allows users to choose the thickness of their slushies, a luxury you may not find at the nozzle of a gas station machine.