Ree Drummond's 4-Ingredient Strawberry Sauce Can Save Any Boring Dessert

When it's peak berry season and you're drowning in buckets of fresh fruit, you have plenty of storage options for longer-lasting strawberries. You can make jam, freeze the berries, or make a strawberry shortcake. Another easy idea that should become a new go-to is whipping up a batch of Ree Drummond's super simple strawberry sauce.

Ready in mere minutes, it's the perfect way to use up fresh berries when you just can't eat another bowl of fruit and whipped cream. Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, is acclaimed not just for her quirky sense of humor and big personality, but as the queen of downhome, simple recipes for everything from mac and cheese to breakfast dishes. When you need something unfussy but big on comfort, she no doubt has a recipe for that.

This simple strawberry transforms a stack of buttermilk pancakes into a bougie brunch and dresses up a square of simple yellow cake, for when you're craving strawberry shortcake vibes. Spruce up a plain Jane scoop or ice cream when you don't have all the ice cream sundae fixings, make even a bowl of greek yogurt feel like a chic dessert, or use it line the inside of your glass before you pour in a smoothie. Easily doubled or even tripled, strawberries get cooked down until reduced into a syrupy scarlet slurry, then strained to your liking for a smooth or chunkier consistency.

