The Quickest And Easiest Ways To Incorporate Chia Seeds Into Your Day

Chia seeds, which hail from Central America, have been highly regarded for their nutritional value for thousands of years. According to Healthline, an ounce of chia seeds has almost five grams of protein, ten grams of fiber, and a surprising amount of calcium, iron, and B vitamins for their size. These nutrients, along with their high amount of antioxidants, make chia seeds a healthy choice that can help people lose weight, lower their blood sugar, and even avoid heart disease. Chia seeds are incredibly versatile, and there are dozens of ways to start eating more of them — all you need to do is add them to things you already eat.

One of the main things stopping people from eating the way they want to is convenience. Chia seeds can be used for everything, from baking bread to binding hamburger meat. They can even be used as an emergency egg substitute! While not everyone has the time to utilize chia seeds in such an involved way, luckily, they can be added to an endless number of dishes with little to no effort from the chef.