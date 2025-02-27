For A Sweeter Moscow Mule, Reach For Ginger Ale

Moscow mules are one of the easiest cocktails to make, and substituting ginger beer for ginger ale won't complicate the process. However, there are a few helpful tips to keep in mind when making the swap.

Ironically, not all ginger ale is made with real ginger. While that might work out just fine for some, especially those who have a more zealous aversion to the spicy root, discerning drinkers may notice the difference. The goal of using ginger ale in place of ginger beer in a Moscow mule is not to completely eradicate the ginger flavor, but to dial it back. If possible, select a brand of ginger ale that uses real ginger in its recipe to achieve a mellowed-out but still authentic Moscow mule taste.

When making a ginger ale Moscow mule, there's no need to adjust the cocktail's ratios. However, if you find that it's developed a cloying taste, add more lime juice to temper its too-sweet flavor. Moscow mules are for everyone — even those with spice sensitivities, so enjoy this classic cocktail without betraying your unique preferences by using ginger ale in place of ginger beer.