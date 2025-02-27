For A Sweeter Moscow Mule, Reach For Ginger Ale
A Moscow mule is a classic cocktail for those with eccentric tastes. Traditionally served in a copper mug filled with vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, and a sprig of mint, a Moscow mule walks the line between fizzy, fiery, and fresh. For some, however, the pungent spice of ginger beer can be too overwhelming. If you're someone who likes the idea of the Russian-inspired vodka drink but finds its peppery heat distracting, use ginger ale instead of ginger beer.
Ginger beer is made by fermenting sugar, ginger, and water with the help of yeast and probiotic cultures. Ginger ale, on the other hand, is a traditional soft drink made of carbonated water, ginger flavor, and sugar. Ginger ale flaunts an on-the-nose sweetness with a mild ginger presence, making it an excellent Moscow mule substitute for those with an aversion to its fermented counterpart. Although it has a more sugary taste and a less prominent sting than ginger beer, ginger ale still contains gentle whispers of spicy goodness, ensuring that your Moscow mule doesn't completely lose touch with its roots (pun intended).
Tips for making a ginger ale Moscow mule
Moscow mules are one of the easiest cocktails to make, and substituting ginger beer for ginger ale won't complicate the process. However, there are a few helpful tips to keep in mind when making the swap.
Ironically, not all ginger ale is made with real ginger. While that might work out just fine for some, especially those who have a more zealous aversion to the spicy root, discerning drinkers may notice the difference. The goal of using ginger ale in place of ginger beer in a Moscow mule is not to completely eradicate the ginger flavor, but to dial it back. If possible, select a brand of ginger ale that uses real ginger in its recipe to achieve a mellowed-out but still authentic Moscow mule taste.
When making a ginger ale Moscow mule, there's no need to adjust the cocktail's ratios. However, if you find that it's developed a cloying taste, add more lime juice to temper its too-sweet flavor. Moscow mules are for everyone — even those with spice sensitivities, so enjoy this classic cocktail without betraying your unique preferences by using ginger ale in place of ginger beer.