How To Make The Creamiest Lemon Slushy With Only 2 Ingredients

Looking for something refreshing and sweet? With just two ingredients — and, well, water and ice too, but that's not hard to come by — you can make a delicious, refreshing slushy. It's darn near an ice cream or a liquid sorbet. You can sip it, eat it with a spoon, and even add booze to it. It's not unlike the famed Orange Julius, the iconic slushy drink from a chain of the same name (one of the 10 vanished mall food court restaurants you may have forgotten about). But you don't even need to go to the mall for this super simple recipe. With just a blender, lemon juice, and sweetened condensed milk, you've got the perfect afternoon refresher or super easy dessert.

This is just one of many genius hacks for your sweetened condensed milk. Pour one whole can of sweetened condensed milk into a blender, add two cups of lemon juice, a cup of water, and about two cups of ice. Blend it up and you're ready to go. This is like a county fair in a glass — you'll want to make it over and over.

You can make a simple boozy version, too, adding in your favorite tequila or vodka. Another option is to add limoncello to the mix and use an herbal garnish, like mint.