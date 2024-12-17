Store-Bought Lemonade, Ranked From Worst To Best

Lemons and limes aren't always interchangeable, but when we saw that the Black River classic lemonade combined both citrus fruits, we were excited. With a little bit sweeter taste from the lime, we were expecting something more complex than simple lemonade. Unfortunately, it was too sweet and didn't have the tartness that normally makes this drink so refreshing.

Since the ingredients list of the Black River lemonade only includes water, cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, concentrated lime juice, and natural flavor, we expected a good balance of citrus flavor from fresh ingredients. However, it had a strong artificial taste that we can only assume comes from the unnamed natural flavors in the recipe. The addition of lime gives it a distinct taste, but both the lemon and lime juice are from concentrate and didn't have the same freshness that we liked in some of the other choices.

It comes in a glass container, which may be important to those who want to avoid plastics. It also costs more than $6.50 for less than 40 ounces, making it the most expensive lemonade on our list. Other than the use of glass instead of plastic, we can't think of a reason to get this drink option when there are so many others that use better ingredients, taste delicious, and cost less