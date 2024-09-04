Why Moscow Mules Are Served In The Iconic Copper Mug

Moscow mules are one of the most iconic mixed vodka cocktails out there. Made with refreshing lime juice, ginger beer, and a touch of mint, this drink is perfect for a hot summer evening. The only thing more iconic than the drink itself is the copper mug it always comes in.

At this point, the mug is synonymous with the drink, but how did that come to be the case? The truth is actually quite practical, it seems. Moscow mules are said to be served in copper mugs to keep the drink's temperature down. The drinking vessel is also thought to give the vodka more depth in flavor and a richer aroma while making the lime juice and ginger beer more intense.

Today, the copper mugs no longer contribute to the taste, given that most mugs are lined. This means that the drink is not directly touching the copper itself. However, it still serves its purpose when it comes to temperature, which is why Moscow mules are still served in copper mugs.