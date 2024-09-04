Why Moscow Mules Are Served In The Iconic Copper Mug
Moscow mules are one of the most iconic mixed vodka cocktails out there. Made with refreshing lime juice, ginger beer, and a touch of mint, this drink is perfect for a hot summer evening. The only thing more iconic than the drink itself is the copper mug it always comes in.
At this point, the mug is synonymous with the drink, but how did that come to be the case? The truth is actually quite practical, it seems. Moscow mules are said to be served in copper mugs to keep the drink's temperature down. The drinking vessel is also thought to give the vodka more depth in flavor and a richer aroma while making the lime juice and ginger beer more intense.
Today, the copper mugs no longer contribute to the taste, given that most mugs are lined. This means that the drink is not directly touching the copper itself. However, it still serves its purpose when it comes to temperature, which is why Moscow mules are still served in copper mugs.
The past and present of the copper mug
Before the copper mug became one of the most iconic cocktail glasses of all time, it was just an item owned by a Russian immigrant womannamed Sophie Berezinski. Together with the help of bar owner Jack Morgan and businessman John Martin, the Moscow mule was invented in 1941 as a way to introduce American bars to Russian vodka. What initially started as a handful of copper mugs would go on to become a staple in making Moscow mules and their variations.
The copper mug became essential due to the way it affected the temperature of drinks. Pure copper mugs were capable of keeping Moscow mules colder for a longer amount of time. Today, it is still possible to find unlined copper mugs, although there are mild concerns over the safety of using unlined copper mugs rather than lined ones.
Still, that has not stopped many restaurants and bars from serving Moscow mules in copper mugs, regardless of if they are lined or not. Some have also opted to simply serve Moscow mules in glasses rather than copper mugs, although some die hard Moscow mule enjoyers frown upon this practice. However, Julep cups or metal containers get a pass for still achieving the same cooling effect as copper mugs.