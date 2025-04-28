16 Sweet Ways To Use Chocolate In Your Morning Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Morning coffee is life, but it does get a little humdrum. Even if it is a necessity (and it is), there's no reason you can't have a little fun with it, and what's more fun than chocolate? Seriously, there are so many reasons to incorporate chocolate into your morning brew.

On one hand, while there are many ways to give your coffee a flavor boost, chocolate is definitely at the top of the list. Cocoa powder does a lot to enhance the flavor of coffee because the two have similarly rich yet distinct flavor profiles. Let's just say there's a reason that Ina Garten's frozen hot chocolate is a winner. In fact, the good old Barefoot Contessa frequently puts coffee in her chocolate baked goods as well. If you love a calorie-rich caffeinated dessert, she's your guru.

On the other hand, if you love a morning cocoa but are trying to get a little caffeine into the mix or lower the overall calorie content, coffee is an excellent addition. Bottom line? They're a match made in heaven. Better yet, making a DIY mocha isn't hard, and you sure do save a lot of money doing it. So, here are 16 ways to spice up your cuppa joe.