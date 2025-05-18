10 Tips For Better Microwave Cooking

Most of us have one in our kitchens, but it's likely that we're not getting the best use out of our microwaves. These appliances can do a lot more than reheat yesterday's dinner. So, how can we unlock the potential of the microwave? What are some microwave tips and tricks that make your life easier?

We reached out to Aldana Iturri, Test Kitchen Lead at Anyday, who specializes in easy, safe, microwave cooking. She filled us in on some of her best practices and favorite hacks when working with the microwave. We also spoke to James Beard Award-winning Chef Frank Bonanno, the mastermind behind Bonanno Concepts and a small empire of restaurants across Denver, to see what a top chef has to say about using the microwave. Unsurprisingly, he won't go there in a professional kitchen, but Chef Bonanno admits it can be a handy tool for the home chef running short on time and shared his favorite microwave uses.