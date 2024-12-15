The Easiest Way To Warm Up Tortillas Takes 30 Seconds Or Less

When it comes to building the perfect taco, quesadilla, or even taquito, the type of tortillas make a big difference and you need them to be pliable. Tortillas are commonly made with either corn or flour, and both are pretty stiff and difficult to work with when they're not warmed up — unless you're going for a hard shell taco. There are several methods for properly heating your tortillas, all of which depend on the flavor you want and the amount of time you have. But if you're looking for the best way to heat them with a quick turnaround, try using your microwave.

The microwave is perfect for quick heating, but not everything does well when it's zapped with electromagnetic waves. Thankfully, tortillas work better when they're soft, which is exactly what the microwave will do. Just be sure to cook them in short intervals to ensure you don't burn them, and make sure there is always some moisture in the microwave while they cook.