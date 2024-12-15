The Easiest Way To Warm Up Tortillas Takes 30 Seconds Or Less
When it comes to building the perfect taco, quesadilla, or even taquito, the type of tortillas make a big difference and you need them to be pliable. Tortillas are commonly made with either corn or flour, and both are pretty stiff and difficult to work with when they're not warmed up — unless you're going for a hard shell taco. There are several methods for properly heating your tortillas, all of which depend on the flavor you want and the amount of time you have. But if you're looking for the best way to heat them with a quick turnaround, try using your microwave.
The microwave is perfect for quick heating, but not everything does well when it's zapped with electromagnetic waves. Thankfully, tortillas work better when they're soft, which is exactly what the microwave will do. Just be sure to cook them in short intervals to ensure you don't burn them, and make sure there is always some moisture in the microwave while they cook.
How to heat tortillas in the microwave
For the best results, you'll have to cook the tortillas only a few at a time — no more than four. You want to make sure there is some water in the microwave, so the tortillas don't burn; once they're stacked and ready to go, place a damp paper towel on top of the tortilla pile. Heat them for no more than 30 seconds at a time. If you cook them for too long, the microwave will have the opposite effect, and they'll stiffen. Keep the tortillas in a pile once they're heated to help them stay warm.
The microwave is the quickest method, but it won't create that charred or crispy flavor from heating them in a pan or over a flame. (These methods take a few minutes each.) Still, an easy way to add flavor to the microwaved tortillas is to hit each one with a little squeeze of lime juice prior to heating. It adds just a hint of flavor that will show up subtly in whatever recipe you're building, whether it's a burrito, an enchilada, or something else.