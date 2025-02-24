Give Your Microwave Mug Cakes A Savory Pizza Twist
Pizza is always getting a makeover, transforming one way or another into some version of itself. Pizza and kabobs joined forces to create pizza skewers, for instance, and it stepped onto the breakfast scene with pizza waffles. Discovering different ways to eat pizza is an obsession that never seems to go out of style as people explore different ways to make pizza more convenient and transportable. Putting pizza in the microwave checks all the boxes. If you build your pizza in a cup, it'll put a saucy spin on another meal trend that's a favorite for anyone who loves a quick individual snack: microwave mug cakes.
Microwave mug cakes are the ultimate sweet treat for a single person, a tiny cake whipped up in your favorite coffee cup and baked in the microwave. They're a great way to enjoy something sweet without having to bake an entire cake or batch of impossibly fudgy brownies. Instead of making a whole pizza, mix pizza ingredients in a mug, and you'll get the treat you want without the unwanted extras in the fridge.
How to make pizza in a cup like a microwave mug cake
Microwave mug cakes seem like they sprouted from an attempt to make a quick, tasty meal without doing any dishes. They only require a mug, a fork, and a microwave, and they're ready to eat in under two minutes. Mimic the process with pizza, and you're technically making it from scratch. It just looks different and is cooked different than normal. You can use any toppings you'd like, though wet toppings like pineapple or too much sauce will contribute to soggier crust at the bottom of the cup.
To make microwave pizza mug cakes, first whisk together the crust ingredients in the bottom of a microwave-safe mug. Let those ingredients form a layer of dough, and then top that layer with sauce, cheese, and toppings. Microwave your mug of pizza ingredients for about 1 minute and 30 seconds, until the dough gets crispy around the edges. While the pizzas cooking, whip up some air-fryer jalapeño poppers and some salty roasted chickpeas for a small bites–style meal at home in just a few minutes.