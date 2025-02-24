Give Your Microwave Mug Cakes A Savory Pizza Twist

Pizza is always getting a makeover, transforming one way or another into some version of itself. Pizza and kabobs joined forces to create pizza skewers, for instance, and it stepped onto the breakfast scene with pizza waffles. Discovering different ways to eat pizza is an obsession that never seems to go out of style as people explore different ways to make pizza more convenient and transportable. Putting pizza in the microwave checks all the boxes. If you build your pizza in a cup, it'll put a saucy spin on another meal trend that's a favorite for anyone who loves a quick individual snack: microwave mug cakes.

Microwave mug cakes are the ultimate sweet treat for a single person, a tiny cake whipped up in your favorite coffee cup and baked in the microwave. They're a great way to enjoy something sweet without having to bake an entire cake or batch of impossibly fudgy brownies. Instead of making a whole pizza, mix pizza ingredients in a mug, and you'll get the treat you want without the unwanted extras in the fridge.