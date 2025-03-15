13 Clever Ways To Clean Your Kitchen With Baking Soda

If you have ceramic mugs that are discolored with old coffee and tea stains, use baking soda to get rid of most, if not all, of the stains in a few seconds. Some stains are tough and require more time and effort, but for the vast majority of them, a paste of baking soda and water is all you need. You don't even have to use a sponge for this; use your fingers and wash your hands afterward.

Wet the mug, drain out excess water, and shake baking soda over the stain, or as close as you can get to it if the stain is on the rim. Start scrubbing the baking soda over the stain. It doesn't have to form a soft, squishy paste like toothpaste; you just don't want it to remain dry. The stain should come right off. Wash the mug with soap and water to remove any remaining baking soda residue. If part of the stain is still present, try again. Make sure you're reaching all parts of the stain, especially in straight-sided mugs where the sides and bottom meet inside the mug (that's sometimes difficult to reach in larger mugs). Let the paste sit for a few minutes if a stain is really stubborn.

Try cleaning the entire mug this way, even if you see only one or two small stains. Coffee and tea will discolor mug surfaces gradually, so you may not realize just how dingy the entire mug has become.