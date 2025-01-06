There's One Button On Your Microwave That Will Change The Way You Use It Forever

Microwaves are one of the best inventions of the modern era. Sure, we might always question how they work, but the bottom line is they're quick and efficient when all we can think about is diving into those leftovers. If used properly, your microwave can cook almost anything — even pasta. But if you're not utilizing your microwave's power level button, then you're not getting the most out of this small appliance.

The power level button on the microwave is pretty self-explanatory; it adjusts the power level, which in turn adjusts how quickly your food cooks. To understand how power level buttons work, you have to understand that these appliances use electromagnetic waves called microwaves to quickly heat the water, fat, and sugar molecules in your food, which makes food hot in no time. Now, when you adjust the power level button, it adjusts the frequency of those microwaves, allowing the food to cook slower. The ultimate benefit here is that certain foods that need less-aggressive heat, such as items like eggs and dairy products, have a much better texture when heated with less power.