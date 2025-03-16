Why Browned Butter Should Be The Star Of Your Next Cocktail

Your signature cocktail might not be as written in stone as you might've supposed, especially if you like to raise a glass of something timeless and quietly surprising. Even the staunch DIY dirty martini lovers and those who prefer their cocktails more than on the strong side might turn their heads at the sight and scent of a browned butter swirled concoction. Browned butter has been added into cocktails like Old Fashioneds to introduce some buttery goodness and to 'wash' – or rather infuse — an extra decadent taste into the mix. If you're new to the party, it could be the game-changer worth stirring into your glass for a twist on some of your favorite — or soon-to-be favorite — cocktails.

Brown buttered cocktails are as delectable as they sound. The infusion is achieved by adding your alcohol of choice (bourbon is the most popular) with unsalted butter. The rich toffee-like flavors of the browned butter makes for an extra luxurious infusion that isn't overpowering and allows the bourbon to show off in its usual ways. An added bonus? Infusing butter with bourbon leaves you with both a delicious bourbon infusion as well as some infused butter for some bourbon-enriched baking activities that will earn you some sleek and sophisticated points on the treat-making front.