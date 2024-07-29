Why Tin Foil Is Safe In The Air Fryer, But Not The Microwave

Tin foil is a supremely useful invention: It can protect your lasagna or baked goods in the oven or catch drippy messes to save you from cleaning. But it doesn't play well with all appliances — it's common knowledge that microwaves and aluminum foil don't go well together. However, in an air fryer — which is similarly useful for quickly cooking or reheating food — that same foil is fairly safe to use (with some small caveats). The explanation lies in the way each appliance works: In short, they're two very different technologies.

Let's start with microwaves. Generally speaking, if you switch the microwave on with a fork or some tin foil in there, it'll spark and may catch on fire. Don't try this at home: There are plenty of YouTube videos demonstrating this, if you have to see for yourself. This is due to the electromagnetic waves that a microwave uses to heat food. Those waves penetrate food and heat it, but when they encounter thin metals — like foil or a fork — the waves cause electrons in the metal to accumulate, causing an electric field in that area. This is especially the case with metals that have creases and tips: Bunched up tin foil has a lot of these, so all those pent-up electrons can start to spark, making things dangerous; flatter pieces of metal generally won't have such an intense reaction. Thick metals can handle those waves better, which is why metal microwave walls don't spark when hit by those energy waves.

