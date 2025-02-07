You Probably Aren't Cleaning Your Microwave Often Enough

Most people use their microwaves at least once a day to heat a cup of coffee, make some perfectly crispy bacon, or heat up leftovers for lunch or dinner. While microwaves make heating up food quick and easy, if you're not careful, what you're heating can end up bubbling or splattering all over. Unfortunately, when this happens, most people (and we're guilty of it, too) either put off cleaning up the mess or halfheartedly wipe up a bit and call it a day. Although a little mess isn't necessarily a bad thing, truthfully, most of us aren't cleaning our microwaves nearly enough.

Most folks should clean their microwaves once a week and immediately after any splatters or spills so they don't become more challenging to clean. Moreover, when messes aren't cleaned up, they can make your microwave less efficient and could even become a serious danger if left to build up. Not only can splattered food harbor bacteria, but the food can create hot spots in the microwave that could catch fire. Similarly, if you have a microwave over your stove, there's usually a filter underneath that catches grease and fumes from cooking. This also needs to be cleaned for efficiency and safety.

Fortunately, baking soda can make cleaning your microwave super easy, and with frequent wipe downs, you never have to worry about food splatters getting so built up that they become almost impossible to remove. Of course, you can also make cleanups easier by taking steps to reduce splatters and spills when microwaving food.